How The Pandemic Has Impacted Job Growth In The Tax & Accounting Fields

One of the biggest fears right now for students and recent grads is being able to find a decent job. Job opportunities drastically vary based on the economy. The projected job outlook for 2018-2028 was expected to be a relatively healthy 6%. However, now the numbers are expected to be altered even more due to COVID. Where do we stand today with employment growth and opportunities? The unknown might leave many employees and employers in fear. Kelly invites a master’s student, Ryan O’Keefe, who is currently interning in the tax and accounting field. Ryan shares an inside look at how things are currently operating during this unique time.

How Ryan Continues to Build His Career During The Pandemic

Ryan O’Keefe is studying for his master’s in tax and accounting and is also currently interning an eight-week contract with Rubin Brown. Ryan is living the experience of seeking new opportunity and building his career in tax and accounting, all the while the economy and career realm are unknown and constantly being altered. Tune into this week’s episode to hear what Ryan is currently experiencing, how he handles it and what his hopes and expectations are moving forward with his career.

Listen to Kelly and Ryan O’Keefe discuss Employment Growth, Schooling and Career Opportunities During this Pandemic such as:

How Ryan Gravitated to Tax and Accounting

Ryan’s College Experience

Ryan’s Internship with Rubin Brown Las Vegas

GPA Vs. True Ability

CPA Exams Affecting Hire

Dealing with Anxiety of the Current Unknown Employment Opportunities

Will School Uptick Due to Employment Pauses

Relocating for Job Opportunities

Pros and Cons of Virtual Learning and Zoom Conferences

Networking and Staying Involved During Covid-19

Pressure of Working During Pandemic as a New Employee

More About Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Ryan’s Internship at – Rubin Brown

Taxgirl Jobs Board – Job Listings