Bookkeeping Is More Than Just Numbers: Understanding Why It Matters

Bookkeeping is an important factor of properly running a business. Many people tend to think that bookkeeping and accounting are one and the same. However, they can be very different. Bookkeeping is the recording of all financial transactions within a business. Kelly invites Nicole Davis to cover everything you need to know on how to properly take care of your business’s books. Whether you are wondering how to keep up with your own bookkeeping, looking to hire someone, or have any general questions about the bookkeeping process, this week’s episode will be key in helping grow your business!
The 101 on Bookkeeping Your Business
Nicole Davis is the Founder and Principal of Butler Davis Tax and Accounting LLC. Nicole has over a decade of experience under her belt. She specializes in accounting, tax financial management, tax advisory, tax strategy, small business accounts, mortgage loans, dealership act and financial planning. Nicole obtained her master’s in business administration, is a member of the AICPA and a CPA. Nicole helps to answer many bookkeeping concerns such as, seeking assistance, legality concerns, where to start, hiring someone and what to look for or expect in a bookkeeper.
Listen to Kelly and Nicole Discuss Bookkeeping and more such as:
- What is Bookkeeping, how is it different from accounting?
- Can you do it yourself? If you can, what you need to know
- Keeping up with your Bookkeeper
- Importance of Monthly Reconciliations
- The Musts When Seeking a Bookkeeper
- How Bookkeeping Differs from Field to Field
- Trust, but Verify!
- What Bookkeepers Need
- Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Bookkeeping
- How Bookkeeping can Further your Business
- Clean it Up Process and Seeking Help
- Trust on if You Save or Spend more Doing it Yourself
- The Three Must Ask Questions
- The Owner’s Role and Meetings
- Next Step to Take if You Mis book Your Bookkeeping
- The Ideal Client
- Finding a Bookkeeper
More About Kelly Phillips Erb:
Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.
Links Mentioned:
Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl
Nicole Butler- LinkedIn
Butler-Davis Tax & Accounting LLC
Butler Davis- Facebook