Bookkeeping Is More Than Just Numbers: Understanding Why It Matters

Bookkeeping is an important factor of properly running a business. Many people tend to think that bookkeeping and accounting are one and the same. However, they can be very different. Bookkeeping is the recording of all financial transactions within a business. Kelly invites Nicole Davis to cover everything you need to know on how to properly take care of your business’s books. Whether you are wondering how to keep up with your own bookkeeping, looking to hire someone, or have any general questions about the bookkeeping process, this week’s episode will be key in helping grow your business!

The 101 on Bookkeeping Your Business

Nicole Davis is the Founder and Principal of Butler Davis Tax and Accounting LLC. Nicole has over a decade of experience under her belt. She specializes in accounting, tax financial management, tax advisory, tax strategy, small business accounts, mortgage loans, dealership act and financial planning. Nicole obtained her master’s in business administration, is a member of the AICPA and a CPA. Nicole helps to answer many bookkeeping concerns such as, seeking assistance, legality concerns, where to start, hiring someone and what to look for or expect in a bookkeeper.

Listen to Kelly and Nicole Discuss Bookkeeping and more such as:

What is Bookkeeping, how is it different from accounting?

Can you do it yourself? If you can, what you need to know

Keeping up with your Bookkeeper

Importance of Monthly Reconciliations

The Musts When Seeking a Bookkeeper

How Bookkeeping Differs from Field to Field

Trust, but Verify!

What Bookkeepers Need

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Bookkeeping

How Bookkeeping can Further your Business

Clean it Up Process and Seeking Help

Trust on if You Save or Spend more Doing it Yourself

The Three Must Ask Questions

The Owner’s Role and Meetings

Next Step to Take if You Mis book Your Bookkeeping

The Ideal Client

Finding a Bookkeeper

More About Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Nicole Butler- LinkedIn

Butler-Davis Tax & Accounting LLC

Butler Davis- Facebook

AICPA

NACPB – America’s Leading Bookkeeper Association