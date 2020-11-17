How Low Income Taxpayer Clinics (LITCs) Can Help With Tax Disputes

All taxpayers deserve quality taxpayer support and representation. However, this can be a costly avenue to achieve. Many taxpayers who stumble upon a tax dispute are unaware of the assistance out there. In this week’s podcast, Kelly talks about options for taxpayer help. The LITC, also known as Low Income Taxpayer Clinics, are independent organizations in place to help taxpayers in need fight their disputes.

Educating Taxpayers on LITC

Kelly invites William Schmidt, Clinic Director at Kansas Legal Services, to better explain the ins and outs of LITC and taxpayer assistance programs. William has also co-authored a chapter for the American Bar Association on preparing clients for IRS disputes. In addition, William has a podcast, Tax Justice Warriors. Kelly and William share how the public can find and benefit from tax assistance.

Listen to Kelly and William talk such as:

How William found his way to LITCS

LITCS affiliations

Three types of Taxpayer Clinics

Legal aid preparation problems

Type of cases William handles

Real Estate tax concerns

How clinics balance cases

Poverty levels and funding

Number of Taxpayers helped per year

Outreach and education to the Public

Tax mistakes and resolutions

Virtual Settlements

Case and Trial expectations

More About Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

LITC

William Schmidt – LinkedIn

William Schmidt’s – American Bar Tribute

William’s Podcast – Tax Justice Warriors