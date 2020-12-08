You likely have some type of insurance — whether that is auto, home, or health insurance. But did you know tax insurance is also available? What is insurance but a way to buy a little protection from catastrophe? Just like other types of insurance help mitigate risk, tax insurance allows companies and individuals to be protected from audits and judgments on specific stances.

Managing risks with tax insurance

On this week’s episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly talks with Justin Berutich of Euclid Transactional about tax insurance. From who might need tax insurance to deductibles, tax insurance premiums, and filing a claim; Kelly and Justin take a deep dive into the world of tax insurance so you know if it’s right for you or your business.

Listen to Kelly and Justin talk about tax insurance:

What is insurance?

What tax insurance does

Why do people/companies need tax insurance?

Tax insurance premiums

Tax positions and what that means for insurance

The difference between tax insurance from other types of insurance

What an insurance company will want to see to quote a policy

Can tax insurance be short-term and/or long-term policies?

How filing a claim against your tax insurance works

When the insurance company step in on your behalf

Tax insurance deductibles

What transactions and costs best qualify for tax insurance

Who uses tax insurance?

Finding a tax insurance company

Does getting tax insurance make you more susceptible to audits?

Upcoming issues that could be eligible for tax insurance

Examples of how tax insurance saved deals

How tax insurance has grown over the last decade

Where the tax insurance industry is headed next

More about Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Justin Berutich – Email

Justin Berutich – Linked In

Euclid Transactional – Website