12 Days Of Charitable Giving 2020: The Ty Louis Campbell Foundation

It’s the sixth day of my 12 Days of Charitable Giving for 2020. Readers have suggested deserving charities over the past few weeks, and I’ll be posting the results here. Today’s charity is The Ty Louis Campbell Foundation.

The Ty Louis Campbell Foundation is a nonprofit organization (EIN: 45-1858390) that funds innovative research and clinical trials specifically geared toward the treatment of the most aggressive childhood cancers. Their mission is to help fund the intelligence and technology that will improve long-term survival rates and minimize side-effects for children diagnosed with the deadliest cancers, while helping to care for families when their child is in treatment by providing financial assistance and uplifting experiences.



The organization’s inspiration, Ty Louis Campbell, the “best good boy in the whole wide world,” passed away on October 17, 2012, of childhood cancer. After Ty passed away, instead of gifts of flowers, his family asked his supporters to celebrate the joys of childhood in his honor. To allow their children to jump in muddy puddles (one of Ty’s greatest aspirations), to give piggyback rides to bed, to play with glitter, to get downright messy and have fun in celebration of Ty’s spirit, because that is how he wanted to live his life.



Our nominator has had the privilege of being on the board of this special charity for the last six years.

To read the blog that Ty’s mom wrote during his journey, visit tylouis.blogspot.com.

So how can you help? You can make a donation by credit card by clicking over to the website.

You can also mail a donation to:

The Ty Louis Campbell Foundation

1787 Route 6

Carmel, NY 10512

For federal income tax purposes, if you plan to claim a deduction for a cash contribution, you’ll want to keep a record of the donation. Ideally, the organization will provide a written record with the name of the charity, date, and amount of the contribution.

And this year, don’t forget that taxpayers who make cash donations of up to $300 before December 31, 2020, are now eligible for a charitable deduction when they file in 2021 – even if they don’t itemize. As part of the CARES Act, the special $300 deduction is available to taxpayers who choose to take the standard deduction rather than itemizing their deductions.

Do your homework. As always, you want to make sure that your donation is going to a qualified charitable organization. A search using the IRS’ new Tax Exempt Organization Search (formerly Select Check) reveals that Ty Louis Campbell Foundation is on the list.

To find out more about the work of the organization, check out their website, like them on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter or Instagram.

Remember: Readers nominate their favorite charities to the 12 Days of Charitable Giving, and in most cases, I can’t personally vouch for the organizations. So be generous but be smart: Do your homework.

For more on making charitable donations, click here.

