Most people love a little gossip and celebrities are often the best source, especially when they get into financial troubles. However, with the help of a good business manager and a little financial literacy, people can keep their names out of the newspaper, off the internet, and off the radar of auditors.

Business managers aren’t just for celebrities. You can learn from them too

Joining us on this episode of the TaxGirl podcast is Greg Zbylut, in-house counsel and tax manager with Singer Burke. Greg has represented a variety of clients, including celebrities, athletes, and Fortune 500 companies in matters like tax filing, audits, and even daily business management. He brings his expertise to the show as we discuss everything surrounding business management and some of what he’s seen over the years representing clients that might just save you.

Listen to Kelly and Greg talk about business management:

Business management definition

What a business manager does

Where do clients come from

How little celebrities, athletes, and entertainers actually make after everyone else takes out their cuts

The difficulty of working in the gig economy

The need to learn financial literacy early in life

Client anecdotes

How some clients get into financial trouble because of an expectation they’ll cover tabs for friends and family

Problems commonly found among second-generational wealth

Some of the ways movies and shows get taxes, finances, and the law wrong

If misinformation in entertainment is partially responsible for people’s financial problems

Residency audits

Privacy challenges when dealing with financial problems

The correlation between how high-profile someone is and the likelihood interviews and articles can create audits and other financial issues

How a firm and business manager’s reputation can have a major impact on audits and other dealings

