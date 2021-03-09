With states needing to fill budget holes, politicians are looking for new sources of revenue. Maryland recently became the first in the United States to pass a digital advertising tax, taxing the revenue made from digital advertisements on online services like Facebook and Google. Other states are watching closely, with a few introducing similar tax bills.

Is Maryland’s digital advertising tax a workable solution?

To find out more about Maryland’s digital advertising tax and the potential ramifications, Kelly is joined by George Salis on this episode of the Taxgirl podcast. George is a principal economist and tax policy advisor for Vertex.

Listen to Kelly and George talk about digital advertising tax:

Maryland’s digital advertising tax

Digital taxes

What is a digital advertising tax?

What is being taxed?

The complexity of tracking that taxable revenue

How the digital advertisement tax could create disagreements between states

The potential negative economic impact of the digital advertising tax

Wayfair’s sales tax case and how it relates to Maryland’s new advertising tax

More about Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

George Salis – LinkedIn

Vertex – Website