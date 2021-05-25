How To Utilize The Foreign Earned Income Exclusion

Over 9 million Americans live outside of the United States. Sometimes, living outside of the United States can be advantageous on your taxes. Under the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion, taxpayers may be able to exclude income from their United States taxes.

The FEIE can make living and working remotely abroad a tax-free experience

Joining Kelly on this episode of the Taxgirl podcast is Allyson Lindsey, a managing partner at Bright Tax. Allyson has experience advising international clients with a wide variety of compliance issues, making her the perfect partner to talk about the FEIE. Kelly and Allyson break down the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion — from how someone can qualify and the potential tax savings all the way to finding and vetting a qualified tax professional capable of helping you utilize the FEIE.

Listen to Kelly and Allyson talk about the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion:

What the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion actually covers

How to determine if you qualify for the FEIE

The physical presence test

Can the FEIE be prorated?

What happens if you haven’t met the 330-day threshold

What you need to watch out for and when you need to start thinking about it

How housing costs apply with the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion

Do you have to prove you paid taxes in another country?

Is there an increased risk of getting audited

The stigma that people that travel abroad are rich

The importance of talking with a tax professional before moving abroad

The FBAR

How can you find a tax professional experienced with the FEIE?

