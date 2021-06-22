According to the Financial and Accounting Women’s Alliance, women represent 50% of all full time staff at CPA firms, but make up just 27% of partners and principals. Even though more and more women are entering the tax and accounting professions, women in finance are still vastly underrepresented in management and leadership roles. What will it take to buck that trend?

There are many women in finance these days, but there’s still a huge gap in the amount of women in leadership roles.

On today’s episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Kathryn Kaminsky to discuss the gap of women in tax and accounting leadership. Kathryn is Vice-Chair and Trust Solutions Co-Leader at PwC. In this role, she leads the combined Tax and Assurance business. She is a partner with over 25 years of experience serving the financial services industry. Kathryn was recognized in Crain’s 2019 list of Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting. One of her chief focuses in her role is the advancement of female and diverse professionals in the firm, and she regularly speaks at Universities, conferences, and PwC functions regarding career development and women in leadership.

Listen to Kelly and Kathryn talk about women in finance in leadership roles:

The power of opening up to colleagues about your life and how doing so can form stronger bonds.

Building strong relationships in business requires empathy and compassion.

Many women feel like they’re unable to ask for help in their work environment.

The importance of providing yourself “a moment to breathe” outside of being everyone’s counselor.

Balancing work and family time can look different for everyone; there shouldn’t be any judgment.

What advice would Kathryn give to younger women about finding a mentor in their workplace?

Nurturing relationships with your allies and mentors at work.

Kathryn’s experience taking tax and accounting classes after graduating with a History degree during undergrad.

The joy of truly loving the work and client relationships in tax and accounting.

Did Kathryn feel any pushback as a woman in leadership?

Whether women and POC in leadership roles feel like they have to be the “voice” of their entire demographic.

How are Diversity and Inclusion initiatives progressing and evolving?

Tax and accounting firms have traditionally been resistant to change; does that create additional hurdles for Diversity and Inclusion programming?

Kathryn’s hope for PwC and women in finance and accounting in the future?

The impact of sharing support and experiences with family.

Normalizing letting the next generations see that there are many paths to success.

More about Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Kelly Phillips Erb – LinkedIn

Kathryn S Kaminsky – PwC

Kathryn S Kaminsky — LinkedIn

Tax + Trust: Understanding The New Expectation for Business – Kathryn S Kaminsky’s Bloomberg article (6/22/2021)

Have Empathy, Respect Boundaries and Priorities, Be an Ally – Kathryn S Kaminsky’s Bloomberg article (3/23/2021)