Working Moms & Parents Finding New Support Systems Post Pandemic

Almost 1.5 million fewer moms of school age children were actively working in March 2021 compared to February 2020. The pandemic has certainly taken its toll on working parents.

Kelly loves all things tax. She’s an attorney, and she’s a mom. She strongly believes it’s important for her kids to see her working, and for them to know that their mom loves what she does. Kelly says that being a working parent has made her a better tax attorney: from planning, keeping organized, multitasking, and cultivating an abundance of patience and empathy.

Professional networking groups like All Before Dinner can be a great resource and support network for working parents.

On today’s episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Lisa Jerles and Mara Geronemus to chat about pursuing a successful, fulfilling career while also being a mom. Lisa and Mara are the founders of All Before Dinner, a professional networking group for working moms. They are both attorneys and mothers, and describe the group in terms of changing the narrative around motherhood, which is often seen as a liability rather than an asset. The group focuses on business development, and personal and professional growth for working moms across a variety of industries.

Lisa is a commercial litigator at Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine, where she focuses on complex business disputes and litigation strategy. Mara is a corporate attorney and the founder of Geronemus Law.

Listen to Kelly and Lisa talk about professional networking as a working mom:

What seem to be the trends for working parents returning to work right now, by the numbers between men and women? Are women and moms not returning to work to the same degree as men and dads?

As kids get older, their interests and activities become more complex and demanding, and as parents it becomes more difficult to plan accordingly. The idea of childcare can seem one dimensional, but there are really so many facets to it that will vary for every family. How can working parents manage their time between work commitments and family commitments?

One of Kelly’s pet peeves with some working parents is how they’ll talk about their lives without ever alluding to or admitting to assistance with childcare. It’s important to set an example for younger professional parents that it’s okay to have help, and it’s great to have a support system like a networking group as well.

All Before Dinner was started a few months before the pandemic hit. What impact did the pandemic have on their group, and what do they think draws a working mom to join the group? Lisa and Mara say “interest exploded in 2020.”

Kelly says parenting still falls a lot on the moms, whether we like to think about it that way or not. She says in her experience, schools will always call her cell phone first, even if calling her husband would have been much more convenient for their family. How does this bias impact moms’ professional lives?

No matter the profession, there are times when a working parent can predict their availability better than other times. Networking groups can help working parents feel solidarity during the busy times and the unpredictable times.

Kelly shares an anecdote about when she had to take her baby to a networking event and was terrified she’d get a lecture about it, but that everything turned out just fine. What contributes to the negative stigma toward working mothers, and how can the stigma continue to be broken down?

A lot of working parents operate outside of standard working hours. To what extent is this a healthy practice, and how easily can it become all-consuming? From email scheduling to attending Zoom meetings from the carpool line, Lisa and Mara share their tips for balancing work and family.

What is the long term plan for All Before Dinner? Lisa and Mara say they will continue to meet virtually, and hope to integrate in-person events very soon as well.

More about Kelly:

Kelly is the creator and host of the Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

You can find out more about Kelly here and you can follow her on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin.

