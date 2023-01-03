Taxpayer asks:

Can I reduce or eliminate taxes from civil suit and punitive damages winnings by immediately investing in a home?

Unfortunately, no. You can’t reduce or eliminate taxes from the proceeds of a lawsuit by investing it in real estate—or any other kind of asset.



I think you might be thinking about the pre-1997 rule that allowed homeowners to get a break if they used the proceeds from the sale of their primary home to buy another home. That rule was eliminated, and now homeowners can exclude capital gains of $250,000—$500,000 for married taxpayers—when they sell their homes, no matter their age or whether they buy a replacement property.



When it comes to other kinds of income, including lawsuit proceeds, there’s no immediate tax benefit to simply flipping it into a home. There might be a personal benefit—a place of your own—and a possible tax benefit down the road—real estate and mortgage deductions—but you must still report the original income on your taxes.

