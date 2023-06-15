I was thrilled to be a source for a story earlier this month about tax planning.

The article, written by Jack Flemming, focused on wealthy residents in California who scrambled to avoid paying the new “mansion tax.” Flemming asked me to comment on various ways that wealthy taxpayers might structure their tax planning to avoid paying certain kinds of taxes—and why. A brief quote of mine made it into the piece.

You can read the story here: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-06-02/celebrities-la-mansion-tax-homelessness-affordable-housing