Check Your Tax Refund And More With IRS2Go

The tax filing season opens on January 27, 2020. If you’re looking for ways to keep on top of things, check out IRS2Go, the official mobile app of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). With IRS2Go, you can check your refund status, make a payment, and find free tax preparation assistance.

Some of the features on IRS2Go include:

You can check your tax refund status. You’ll need your Social Security number, filing status, and the amount of your anticipated refund. You can check your tax refund status within 24 hours after the IRS indicates receipt of your e-filed return or about four weeks after you file a paper return. There’s no need to check multiple times in a day: records are only updated by IRS once per day, usually overnight.

IRS2Go is available for free from the Apple store (iPhone and iPad), the Google store, or from Amazon in both English and Spanish.