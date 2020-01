If you have your business tax payments set to auto-pilot, check those addresses: The IRS is closing business payment P.O. Boxes in the Cincinnati and Hartford areas beginning July 1.

Payments mailed to a closed payment location will be returned to the sender. To help ensure timely receipt, check Where to File before mailing in a payment.



To keep things simple, you can also use IRS Direct Pay to pay a tax bill or estimated tax payment directly from a checking or savings account.