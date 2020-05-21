Ask The Taxgirl: Where Is My $500 Stimulus Check For My Dependents?

Taxpayer asks:

My stepdaughter received her $1,200 payment from the Federal government, however, she has not received anything for her minor child, who was included on both her 2018 and 2019 tax returns.

Have you heard of anything regarding parents receiving separate or delayed payments for their children?



Yes. This has been a consistent gripe from parents. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has offered some explanations for non-filers (you can read about them here). Since those didn’t apply to all filers, the IRS again tackled this subject, offering some reasons why your payment might be less than expected (you can read about them here).

But for many of my readers, those explanations haven’t helped: the $500 stimulus payment for dependents appears to have simply been overlooked.

In that case, the IRS offers:

If you did not receive the full amount to which you believe you are entitled, you will be able to claim the additional amount when you file your 2020 tax return. This is particularly important for individuals who may be entitled to the additional $500 per qualifying child payments.

So, something of an answer. For many taxpayers, this is a hardship. As a result, the National Taxpayer Advocate is actively encouraging the IRS to continue to evaluate the possibility of making a separate payment of EIP child benefits to qualifying individuals this year. But so far, that’s not the case.

I’ll update if I hear more.

