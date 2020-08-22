How Much Do You Know About IRS-CI?

Did you know that the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI) is the only federal agency that devotes 100% of resources to investigating financial crimes? IRS-CI is also the only agency with jurisdiction over federal tax crimes.

You can test how much you know about the agency here:

How much do you know about IRS-Criminal Investigations?

When was the Intelligence Unit (forerunner to the IRS-CI) created? 1898 1919 1953 1972

To establish the Intelligence Unit, six inspectors were transferred to the Bureau of Internal Revenue from what other agency? Central Intelligence Agencey (CIA) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) US Postal Service US Navy

In 1928, the Secretary of the Treasury summoned one of the top Intelligence Unit investigators, Elmer Irey, and told him to simply “Get” Who? Al Capone William Drayton Norman Lee Rogers Carlton Ridenhour

Most folks know that IRS-CI helped bring down Al Capone. But IRS-CI has been involved in other high-profile cases. Which of the following did the IRS-CI help solve? Black Dahlia murder DB Cooper air piracy heist Lindbergh baby kidnapping Lufthansa heist

What year did the Intelligence Unit changed its name to Criminal Investigation (CI)? 1913 1955 1978 2000

Approximately how many criminal prosecutions does IRS-CI engage in per year? 300 3,000 30,000 300,000

Special Agent candidates are required to attend a comprehensive training program at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in what city? Sitka, AK Glynco, GA Quantico, VA Washington, DC