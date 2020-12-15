Everyone knows the 12 Days Of Christmas lyrics but with some pretty outlandish presents being given in the song, it’s the 12 Days Of Christmas cost that most people want to know about. The PNC Christmas Price Index measures the price of those 12 presents, pitting it against previous years to not only be a fun little anecdote but to help measure inflation. This year with the coronavirus pandemic impacting everyone and every business, the PNC Christmas Price Index looks quite a bit different.

What the PNC Christmas Price Index really means

On this week’s episode, Kelly is joined by Amanda Agati — one of the analysts/writers of the PNC Christmas Price Index — to discuss the process of creating the list and what it all means for consumers and businesses alike. Kelly and Amanda also talk about how the list has changed over the years, and how this year might bring some sweeping changes to how shopping is done and the cost of goods and services when the pandemic is over.

The PNC Christmas Price Index (CPI) is based on the 12 Days Of Christmas lyrics

The government’s Consumer Price Index and what it means

How COVID-19 impacted the CPI in 2020

What the CPI really tells us about the economy as a whole

The gifts that have seen the most inflation from last year

What trends have driven the change in prices

The price of gold vs. the price of gold rings

The difficulties of creating the PNC Christmas Price Index this year

Why the increase of e-commerce purchases this year could affect future years

The change from being a service-based economy to goods-based due to COVID-19 and whether it’ll change back in 2021

How the delivery of services and goods has changed during the pandemic and how that might alter pricing in the future

The economic outlook for 2021

About Kelly:

Kelly Phillips Erb created and hosts the Taxgirl podcast, your home for tax news, tax info and tax policy. In each episode, she shares conversations about taxes, money and the choices we make. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney who works with taxpayers like you every day. She helps folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

You can find out more about Kelly here and you can follow her on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin.

