IRS Criminal Investigation: Talking Taxes And The Law With Chief Jim Lee

The IRS Criminal Investigation agency started a little over 100 years ago as an intelligence unit within the IRS, with nothing more than a few Post Office inspectors. Over the years, IRS-CI has become world-renowned for its ability to investigate abusive tax schemes, financial fraud, and many other crimes. With COVID-19 and PPP loans among the newest areas of focus, IRS-CI is heading into a new decade with even more to handle.

What IRS Criminal Investigation is doing in 2021

Kelly is joined by Chief Jim Lee on this episode of the Taxgirl podcast. Chief Lee is the new head of the IRS Criminal Investigation agency, taking over for Don Fort. With a new chief, IRS-CI is not only continuing the good work they’ve done but focusing on some other areas in 2021.

Listen to Kelly and Chief Jim Lee talk about IRS Criminal Investigation:

What’s the goal of IRS-CI?

Chief Jim Lee’s previous experience

Why Chief Lee joined IRS Criminal Investigation

What type of cases can IRS-CI get involved in?

Cryptocurrency and the IRS

How COVID-19 has impacted criminal investigation and enforcement

PPP loan fraud

Where IRS-CI’s funds come from

The areas the IRS-CI is going to be focusing on in the future

The previous difficulties of hiring for IRS Criminal Investigation during the pandemic

More about Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

