Taxpayers Can Learn From GoFundMe Scam

Recently, a New Jersey woman was sentenced for her involvement in an infamous GoFundMe scam. The saga is a good reminder that you should take care before handing over your hard-earned cash—even if it’s for a great cause. Here are a few tips to consider.

Post-column update: On August 5, 2022, Mark D’Amico was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison. In a related federal case, he was previously sentenced to 27 in federal prison. The sentences will run concurrently. You can read the Philadelphia Inquirer’s update here.

