charitable organizations prosecutions, felonies and misdemeanors

Taxpayers Can Learn From GoFundMe Scam

By Kelly Phillips Erb
dollar bills

Recently, a New Jersey woman was sentenced for her involvement in an infamous GoFundMe scam. The saga is a good reminder that you should take care before handing over your hard-earned cash—even if it’s for a great cause. Here are a few tips to consider.

Post-column update: On August 5, 2022, Mark D’Amico was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison. In a related federal case, he was previously sentenced to 27 in federal prison. The sentences will run concurrently. You can read the Philadelphia Inquirer’s update here.

*** The link will take you away from my site. You’ll find most of my new work at Bloomberg Tax (don’t worry, it’s outside of the paywall). You can find out more about my new gig here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Posts

calculator and figures
podcast prosecutions, felonies and misdemeanors

IRS Criminal Investigation: Talking Taxes And The Law With Chief Jim Lee

By John Luckenbaugh
hockey
charitable organizations contests and events

12 Days Of Charitable Giving 2020: Halftime Gear

By Kelly Phillips Erb

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Skip to content