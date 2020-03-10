Tax Court Takes Measures To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Have a Tax Court matter? If you’ve clicked over to the Tax Court web site lately, you’ve likely seen this:

It reads:

The U.S. Tax Court would like to assure the public that the Court is following recommended guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with respect to the COVID-19 Virus. For more information, click here.

So how do these measures affect taxpayers and tax professionals? Here’s what the Court says:

Effective March 9, 2020, and until further notice, out of an abundance of caution, the Court is encouraging social distancing and will therefore limit the number of people in the courtroom at any one time.

If you are required to appear in Court and are experiencing any flu like symptoms, have a fever, or are coughing or sneezing, please contact the Court before appearing. The Court will make reasonable accommodations and reschedule appearances, hearings, and trials as needed.

If you have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19 and you have symptoms of the disease (fever, cough, shortness of breath) reach out to your healthcare provider for details on how to proceed with proper medical care.

The Court also advises you to check with the CDC, WHO, and to monitor the Court’s website for updates.