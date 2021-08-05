What To Know About Taxes When Buying & Selling Real Estate

The real estate market in the United States is hot right now. Record-low mortgage rates combined with a limited number of houses for sale have created a seller’s market: prices are soaring, and homes are selling almost as quickly as they can be listed. That’s inspiring some homeowners–and flippers–to think about buying and selling.

You can make money buying and selling real estate, but there are related tax consequences. For more, check out Flipping Out: What You Need to Know About Tax and Real Estate (on Bloomberg Tax, outside of the paywall).

