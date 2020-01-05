Ask The Taxgirl: SALT Caps & Investments

Taxpayer asks:

Since 2002, I have owned (via a single-member LLC) an office complex in upstate new york. I purchased it as an investment to either sell or rent. Unfortunately, this property has been vacant and producing no income as a result of town opposition to the use of the property for office purposes. Similarly, the market value was destroyed by the Town.

My property taxes paid 2018 are approx 20,000.00. My CPA says that his CCH program does not allow for the full deduction and that it defaults to the 10,000 SALT limit.

I am wondering if you have any experience with the applicability of the SALT deduction to a vacant rental or investment property. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks,

The $10,000 SALT limits cap the aggregate of individual state and local taxes, including real estate taxes. But some taxes don’t apply – those are spelled out at section 164 of the Tax Code which says:

The preceding sentence shall not apply to any foreign taxes described in subsection (a)(3) or to any taxes described in paragraph (1) and (2) of subsection (a) which are paid or accrued in carrying on a trade or business or an activity described in section 212. (emphasis added)

In other words, the cap doesn’t apply to state and local taxes that are paid or accrued in carrying on a trade or a business or an activity described in section 212. Section 212 says:

In the case of an individual, there shall be allowed as a deduction all the ordinary and necessary expenses paid or incurred during the taxable year: (1) for the production or collection of income; (2) for the management, conservation, or maintenance of property held for the production of income; or (3) in connection with the determination, collection, or refund of any tax.

So that rental real estate you have? You’re using it to produce income, right? Then it should not be subject to the cap. The cap is intended to apply to those state and local taxes claimed on a Schedule A.

I don’t know whether your CPA is getting hung up on the vacancy bit. The timing could be an issue. You didn’t say how long the property has not been producing income, but the IRS likes to see businesses making money. A good rule of thumb is that you should be showing a profit three of five years. If you have not made money for years, it may be that your CPA is treating the investment as a hobby or personal asset instead of as a business. I’d ask him to explain his thinking, and if you’re not satisfied with the answer, seek a second opinion.

