What You Did And Didn’t Read On Taxgirl In 2019

When I first started writing about tax, I noticed that the posts that sometimes attracted the most attention weren’t always my favorites or the ones that I thought most important. I get it. Sometimes readers are looking for something crazy specific – like tax rates – or something goes viral – like the guy who paid his taxes in dollar bills. That necessarily means that the highest viewed posts aren’t always the ones that I had hoped my readers would enjoy or benefit from the most.
Here are the top tax posts on Taxgirl.com of 2019, as determined by views (note that I omitted tax rates posts):
- IRS Introduces New(ish) Form To Replace Parts Of Form 1099-MISC
- Use IRS2Go To Check Refund Status And More
- Ask The Taxgirl: Are Home Equity Loans Still Deductible?
- IRS Confirms That Making Large Gifts Won’t Adversely Impact Estates
- IRS Provides Relief & Some Clarity On Healthcare Reporting
Of course, sometimes posts aren’t all that popular with readers. Here are the posts that you didn’t read in 2019:
- Ask The Taxgirl: Paying Taxes On Bitcoin Transactions
- Ask The Taxgirl: Itemized Deductions & Standard Deductions Under TCJA
- Fix The Tax Code Friday: Charitable Deductions For All Taxpayers
- IRS: Take Steps To Ensure A Smooth Tax Filing Season In 2020
- Tax Court Cancels Trial Sessions During Shutdown
(In fairness, some of those were posted a little late in the year.)
So there you have it… what you did and didn’t read on Taxgirl.com during 2019.
The beginning of a new year is, of course, a good time for reflection. I often say (and I truly believe) that I have the best readers in the world. I love that I get up every day and get to do this job. And I couldn’t do that without you. Thank you. Best wishes for an amazing 2020.
